Insider Buying: Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Insider Buys 1,408,450 Shares of Stock

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) insider Daniel Lee purchased 1,408,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,084.50 ($18,608.14).

Shares of LON TRX opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

