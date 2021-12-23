Insider Buying: Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Robin Wright purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VACC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872. Vaccitech plc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 7,428.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaccitech plc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VACC. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vaccitech from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaccitech by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.