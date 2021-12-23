Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Sells 2,879 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.35. 390,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.83. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

