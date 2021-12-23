Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CRO Sells 103,737 Shares of Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATER traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 144,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,086. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aterian by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $18,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Aterian by 183.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 488,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

