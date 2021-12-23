Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Insider Sells 87,287 Shares of Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 144,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,086. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $241.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATER shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

