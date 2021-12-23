Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 38,309 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christophe Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00.
Avantor stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.25. 2,357,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
