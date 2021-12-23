Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 38,309 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christophe Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00.

Avantor stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.25. 2,357,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

