Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. 25,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.