Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LEU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,250. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $764.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.50.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.
