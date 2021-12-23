Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells 3,115 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11.

CHPT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,878,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,038,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

