Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 1,237 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $22,340.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64.

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,589,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

