Insider Selling: Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Sells 26,486 Shares of Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dyadic International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at about $964,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 363.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dyadic International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.