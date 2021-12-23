Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 14,063 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 1,171,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,492. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,930,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

