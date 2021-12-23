Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. 1,240,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

