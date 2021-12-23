Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells 46,327 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 140,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,012. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.