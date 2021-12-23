Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 4,912 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $329,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.81. 1,065,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,235. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

