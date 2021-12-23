Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $70.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $9,682,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

