Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $593,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.47. 7,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.