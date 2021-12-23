Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89.

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $156,995.01.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,688. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Natera by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

