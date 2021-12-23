Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Sells 1,787 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after purchasing an additional 444,777 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 93.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.