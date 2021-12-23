Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Sells 1,787 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after purchasing an additional 444,777 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 93.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
