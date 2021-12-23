Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 281 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Dabiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35.

NVDA stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.40. 34,263,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,981,305. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

