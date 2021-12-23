Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $874,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $1,631,532.63.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total value of $4,664,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $101.82. 8,985,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,054,188. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

