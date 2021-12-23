Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 1,151 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 25th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $179,432.28.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.14. 3,767,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,793. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,636,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,528,824,000 after acquiring an additional 348,533 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

