Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.42. 877,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,430. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

