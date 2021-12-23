Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PGR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.15. 55,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,604. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,715,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

