Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

