Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $324,606.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $235,284.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $510,224.00.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 504.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 175.1% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.