Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report sales of $51.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.77 million and the lowest is $49.14 million. Insmed posted sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $183.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.48 million to $186.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of INSM opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.19. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

In related news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.