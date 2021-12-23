Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Buy”

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $136.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

