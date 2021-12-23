Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

INTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $14,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.