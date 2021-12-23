Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.