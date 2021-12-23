Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

