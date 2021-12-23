International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Position Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,357 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of International Game Technology worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,605,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,151,000 after buying an additional 164,273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 417,737 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after buying an additional 354,328 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $65,595,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

NYSE:IGT opened at $27.91 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.