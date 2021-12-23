International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 5%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 253,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 607,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.