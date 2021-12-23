International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,455 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of International Paper worth $38,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.27 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.