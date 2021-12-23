International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in International Paper by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after acquiring an additional 500,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

