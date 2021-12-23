Internet Computer Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $26.93 or 0.00052518 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and approximately $537.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,191.97 or 0.99844702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,716,564 coins and its circulating supply is 190,804,427 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

