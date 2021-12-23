InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Trading Up 0.4%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 10,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 32,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPVI. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,219,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 263.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $7,849,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $5,826,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $5,743,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

