Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $8,411,604.28 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 1,240,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,665. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

