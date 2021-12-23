InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

