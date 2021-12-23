Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 4.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.25% of Intuit worth $367,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $631.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $630.48 and its 200 day moving average is $562.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

