Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 193.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $362.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.