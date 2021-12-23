Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

