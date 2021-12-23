Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,942,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 263,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 179,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 662,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.