Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 1,815 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.56. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.