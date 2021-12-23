Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 290,540 shares.The stock last traded at $61.70 and had previously closed at $61.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 806,664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,110,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 210,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 212.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 92,878 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.