Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.30. 798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter.

