Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.24% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

