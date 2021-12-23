Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.17. 24,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 20,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.