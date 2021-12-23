Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 6,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.