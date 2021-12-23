Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 7,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

